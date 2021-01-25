Ray Jenkins, age 65, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Sherry Jenkins, departed this life Sunday afternoon, January 24, 2021 at Methodist LeBonheur Hospital in Germantown, Tennessee.

Ray was born January 18, 1956 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of Calvin Eugene Jenkins and the late Opal Mae Campbell Jenkins. He received his education in Fayette County, Tennessee and was employed as a mechanic at Federal Express. Ray had been a life-long resident of Fayette County and was raised a member of Church of Christ. He enjoyed being outdoors, cutting grass whether it was needed or not, hunting, fishing, riding the side by side and being with his grandbabies.

Mr. Jenkins is survived by his wife of almost 32 years, Sherry Jenkins of Oakland, TN; his son, Jacob Jenkins (Trinity) of Oakland, TN; his father, Calvin Eugene Jenkins, of Oakland, TN; his sister, Carol Mitchell (Michael) of Oakland, TN; his brother, Charles Jenkins (Paula) of Oakland, TN; and his two grandchildren, Rylie and Jake.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Anita Hampton.

A visitation for Mr. Jenkins will be from 10 A.M. until 12 noon Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Graveside services will be at 12 noon Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. The officiating minister will be Bro. Don Green and remarks will be given by Jerry Stice.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.