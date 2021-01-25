Shirley Ann McDaniel Dinkins, age 84, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday evening, January 21, 2021 at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville.

Shirley was born March 5, 1936 in Myrtle, Mississippi and was employed as a realtor for many years. She had been a resident of Memphis for many years and Somerville for the last ten years.

Mrs. Dinkins was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Francis Dinkins who died March of 1984; her parents, Claudis McDaniel and Helen Mannon McDaniel; and her daughter, Whitney Dinkins Brewer. She is survived by her son, Berton Lloyd Dinkins; her sister, Doris Woody; her brother, Kent McDaniel; six grandchildren, Michael Dinkins, Doug Dinkins, Nicole Barber, Ashley Brewer, Brad Brewer and Courtney Gray; and eleven great-grandchildren.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Dinkins will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Memphis Memory Gardens on Raleigh-LaGrange Road. The officiating minister will be Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, Tennessee.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tucker’s House, P.O. Box 682086, Franklin, TN 37068 (tuckershouse.org).

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tucker's House, P.O. Box 682086, Franklin, TN 37068 (tuckershouse.org).

The family requests that you wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines when coming to the graveside service.