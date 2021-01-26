Alvin “Earl” Matheny

WBBJ Staff

 

Matheny EarlAlvin “Earl” Matheny, Puryear, Tennessee
84
Henry County Medical Center
Monday, January 25, 2021
2:00 P.M. Thursday, January 28, 2021
McEvoy Funeral Home
Bro. Teddy Hill, Jesus Saves Baptist Church
Roselawn Memorial Garden
After 12:00 P.M. until time of service on Thursday
April 1, 1936 in Henry County, Tennessee
Elvis Matheny, Sr. and Clara Matheny, both preceded
Geneva Hughes Matheny, Married: April 23, 1955; preceded: Oct. 16, 2019
Steven Matheny, Puryear, Tennessee

John (Angie) Matheny, Murray, Kentucky

Timothy Matheny, preceded: 2021

Daughter-in-law: Gala Matheny, Paris, Tennessee
Dorothy Hutson, Allen Park, Michigan

Odean Morris, Paris, Tennessee

Carolyn Fodge, McKenzie, Tennessee

Virginia Morehead, preceded
William Eli Matheny and Elvis Matheny, Jr. both preceded
Alicia, Matthew, Adam, Brandon, Tyson, Cody and Christopher Matheny
Several
Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other family members
Mr. Matheny worked at Emerson Electric and retired at their closing. He was a member of Jesus Saves Baptist Church where he also served as a Deacon.
