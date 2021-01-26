Alvin “Earl” Matheny
|Alvin “Earl” Matheny, Puryear, Tennessee
|84
|Henry County Medical Center
|Monday, January 25, 2021
|2:00 P.M. Thursday, January 28, 2021
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Bro. Teddy Hill, Jesus Saves Baptist Church
|Roselawn Memorial Garden
|After 12:00 P.M. until time of service on Thursday
|April 1, 1936 in Henry County, Tennessee
|Elvis Matheny, Sr. and Clara Matheny, both preceded
|Geneva Hughes Matheny, Married: April 23, 1955; preceded: Oct. 16, 2019
|Steven Matheny, Puryear, Tennessee
John (Angie) Matheny, Murray, Kentucky
Timothy Matheny, preceded: 2021
Daughter-in-law: Gala Matheny, Paris, Tennessee
|Dorothy Hutson, Allen Park, Michigan
Odean Morris, Paris, Tennessee
Carolyn Fodge, McKenzie, Tennessee
Virginia Morehead, preceded
|William Eli Matheny and Elvis Matheny, Jr. both preceded
|Alicia, Matthew, Adam, Brandon, Tyson, Cody and Christopher Matheny
|Several
|Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other family members
|Mr. Matheny worked at Emerson Electric and retired at their closing. He was a member of Jesus Saves Baptist Church where he also served as a Deacon.