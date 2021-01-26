Health department confirms additional COVID-19 death, 18 new cases in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department says a 76-year-old man died Jan. 23 due to complications of COVID-19. A total of 163 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department also confirmed another 18 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,296 in Madison County.

Those new cases range in age from 16-years-old to 80-years-old.

There are currently 16 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,183 (60%)

38301: 2,999 (29.1%)

38356: 168 (1.6%)

38391: 91 (0.8%)

38366: 179 (1.7%)

38343: 74 (0.7%)

38313: 219 (2.1%)

38392: 72 (0.7%)

38355: 29 (0.3%)

38362: 135 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.1%)

38302: 18 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38303: 6 (0.1%)

38340: 4 (0.1%)

Unknown: 94 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,663 (25.9%)

White: 4,352 (42.3%)

Asian: 39 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 238 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 189 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 2,815 (27.3%)

Gender:

Female: 5,734 (55.7%)

Male: 4,483 (43.5%)

Unknown: 79 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 9,321 (90.5%)

Not recovered: 258 (2.5%)

Better: 290 (2.8%)

Unknown: 264 (2.6%)

Deaths: 163 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 527 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,200 (11.7%)

21 – 30 years: 1,738 (16.9%)

31 – 40 years: 1,506 (14.6%)

41 – 50 years: 1,486 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,485 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,171 (11.4%)

71 – 80 years: 655 (6.4%)

80+: 424 (4.1%)

Unknown: 104 (1%)

