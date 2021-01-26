Health department confirms additional COVID-19 death, 18 new cases in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department says a 76-year-old man died Jan. 23 due to complications of COVID-19. A total of 163 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department also confirmed another 18 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,296 in Madison County.
Those new cases range in age from 16-years-old to 80-years-old.
There are currently 16 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,183 (60%)
- 38301: 2,999 (29.1%)
- 38356: 168 (1.6%)
- 38391: 91 (0.8%)
- 38366: 179 (1.7%)
- 38343: 74 (0.7%)
- 38313: 219 (2.1%)
- 38392: 72 (0.7%)
- 38355: 29 (0.3%)
- 38362: 135 (1.3%)
- 38006: 6 (0.1%)
- 38302: 18 (0.2%)
- 38308: 17 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- 38303: 6 (0.1%)
- 38340: 4 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 94 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,663 (25.9%)
- White: 4,352 (42.3%)
- Asian: 39 (0.4%)
- Hispanic: 238 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 189 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 2,815 (27.3%)
Gender:
- Female: 5,734 (55.7%)
- Male: 4,483 (43.5%)
- Unknown: 79 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 9,321 (90.5%)
- Not recovered: 258 (2.5%)
- Better: 290 (2.8%)
- Unknown: 264 (2.6%)
- Deaths: 163 (1.6%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 527 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,200 (11.7%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,738 (16.9%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,506 (14.6%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,486 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,485 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,171 (11.4%)
- 71 – 80 years: 655 (6.4%)
- 80+: 424 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 104 (1%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.