2 Humboldt businesses hold ribbon cutting ceremony

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Two local businesses are celebrating their opening.

One-Fifty-Two Designs and Funky Magnolia Boutique clothing stores opened on Coleman Lane in Humboldt Wednesday morning with a ribbon cutting.

Emily Hill, the owner of Funky Magnolia, and Erin Long, the owner of One-Fifty-Two, say they’re friends who decided to open the stores side by side. They say they’re hoping to meet a need for women of all ages.

“We just chose Humboldt as our place of business. We just wanted to offer a variety of boutique clothing in this area, catering to every size woman,” said Hill, who is the owner of Funky Magnolia.

One-Fifty-Two Designs sells customized t-shirts, and Funky Magnolia sells casual clothing.

You can keep up with both businesses on their Facebook pages Onefiftytwo Designs and Funky Magnolia.