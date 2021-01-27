39 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed; 10,335 total in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The health department says there are currently a total of 10,335 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

Those new patients range in age from 8-years-old to 84-years-old.

There are currently 14 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,201 (60%)

38301: 3,015 (29.1%)

38356: 171 (1.6%)

38391: 93 (0.9%)

38366: 180 (1.7%)

38343: 74 (0.7%)

38313: 219 (2.1%)

38392: 72 (0.7%)

38355: 29 (0.3%)

38362: 135 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.1%)

38302: 18 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38303: 6 (0.1%)

38340: 4 (0.1%)

Unknown: 93 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,679 (25.9%)

White: 4,376 (42.3%)

Asian: 41 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 239 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 192 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,808 (27.2%)

Gender:

Female: 5,756 (55.7%)

Male: 4,499 (43.5%)

Unknown: 80 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 9,383 (90.8%)

Not recovered: 254 (2.5%)

Better: 302 (2.9%)

Unknown: 233 (2.2%)

Deaths: 163 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 528 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,202 (11.6%)

21 – 30 years: 1,748 (16.9%)

31 – 40 years: 1,505 (14.6%)

41 – 50 years: 1,493 (14.5%)

51 – 60 years: 1,490 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,177 (11.4%)

71 – 80 years: 661 (6.4%)

80+: 426 (4.1%)

Unknown: 105 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.