39 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed; 10,335 total in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
The health department says there are currently a total of 10,335 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
Those new patients range in age from 8-years-old to 84-years-old.
There are currently 14 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,201 (60%)
- 38301: 3,015 (29.1%)
- 38356: 171 (1.6%)
- 38391: 93 (0.9%)
- 38366: 180 (1.7%)
- 38343: 74 (0.7%)
- 38313: 219 (2.1%)
- 38392: 72 (0.7%)
- 38355: 29 (0.3%)
- 38362: 135 (1.3%)
- 38006: 6 (0.1%)
- 38302: 18 (0.2%)
- 38308: 17 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- 38303: 6 (0.1%)
- 38340: 4 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 93 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,679 (25.9%)
- White: 4,376 (42.3%)
- Asian: 41 (0.4%)
- Hispanic: 239 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 192 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 2,808 (27.2%)
Gender:
- Female: 5,756 (55.7%)
- Male: 4,499 (43.5%)
- Unknown: 80 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 9,383 (90.8%)
- Not recovered: 254 (2.5%)
- Better: 302 (2.9%)
- Unknown: 233 (2.2%)
- Deaths: 163 (1.6%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 528 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,202 (11.6%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,748 (16.9%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,505 (14.6%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,493 (14.5%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,490 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,177 (11.4%)
- 71 – 80 years: 661 (6.4%)
- 80+: 426 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 105 (1%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.