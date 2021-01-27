Local animal care center asks for partnerships

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson Animal Care Center has increased its intake by 68 percent over the last year. When the center takes in more animals, that means they need to find homes for dogs and cats.

“The only way that you can maintain a ‘no kill’ title is to not euthanize adoptable animals. You do not euthanize for spay and neuters, based on breed or injury as long as it’s treatable,” said Whitney Owen, Director of Animal Care Center.

Right now, they have a shelter that is filled with adoptable animals and officials say they are trying to recruit rescue partners to help find fosters and forever homes.

“If the dog is cowering in the back of the kennel it doesn’t look friendly so no one wants to adopt it, whereas it can get out of the shelter and goes to a foster home for two weeks and realizes that it’s safe and its going to be loved on and things like that, the dog blossoms, perks up and personality comes out it’s easy to find a home for,” said Owen.

If you’re looking to own a bully breed, there is an $80 adoption special from now until Valentine’s Day.

“We want everybody to have a home for the holiday of love, you know, who doesn’t want to be surrounded by love, by smooches and puppy snuggles on Valentine’s Day,” said Owen.