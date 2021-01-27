School leaders discuss delivery of electronic devices for students

JACKSON, Tenn. – School leaders met Wednesday to discuss updates on the delivery of electronic devices for students.



The district ordered about 7,600 Chrome Books. To date, the district has sent out 4,700 of the devices to students and schools. The district has also received a shipment of Lenovo tablets that primarily went to ninth grade students.

“I am just excited about our new leader in technology and the team and the way that we are going and the progress that we are making in this district,” said Andre Darnell, School Board Member for District 6 Position 2.

School leaders say they will make the determination when the rest of the devices will be given to students in the future.