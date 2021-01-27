Theatre company set to perform “The Foreigner”

JACKSON, Tenn.–If you miss live theater, we have some good news for you.

‘Speak Up Theatre Company’ is comprised of a group of Union University alumni.

The company is rehearsing for their first play, called “The Foreigner.”

Founders Crista Wilhite and Nicole Snover say the theatre company started as a joke and it pays homage to their former professor.

“The Foreigner” will premiere Thursday evening at 7:30 inside the W.D. Powell Theatre at Union University.