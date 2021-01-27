WBBJ says goodbye to reporter/anchor Stephanie Fernandez

For more than two years, Stephanie Fernandez has served the West Tennessee community as a reporter and recently, weekend anchor for WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.

1/17

2/17

3/17

4/17

5/17



6/17

7/17

8/17

9/17

10/17



11/17

12/17

13/17

14/17

15/17



16/17

17/17



































This week, the news team is officially saying “goodbye” as she moves on to her next adventure.

When it comes to what she’ll miss most about West Tennessee, she says it will be the people — and of course, her news family.

“I want to thank the West Tennessee community for welcoming me with open arms, and I will forever be grateful I got the opportunity to work with an amazing team,” Stephanie says. “West Tennessee will forever hold a special place in my heart.”

Starting off as a multimedia journalist in October 2018, Stephanie has shone light on many impactful stories in the area. Last year, she was promoted to weekend producer and anchor, where she delivered the latest from the news desk with class and professionalism.

Make sure to follow Stephanie on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to keep up with her journey.