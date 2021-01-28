2 deaths, 32 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department says those patients are:
- a 71-year-old woman, who died Jan. 7.
- a 79-year-old man, who died Jan. 27.
A total of 165 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department also confirmed another 32 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,367.
Those new patients range in age from 3-months-old to 81-years-old.
There are currently 12 Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,210 (59.9%)
- 38301: 3,034 (29.2%)
- 38356: 172 (1.6%)
- 38391: 93 (0.9%)
- 38366: 183 (1.7%)
- 38343: 74 (0.7%)
- 38313: 219 (2.1%)
- 38392: 72 (0.7%)
- 38355: 29 (0.2%)
- 38362: 135 (1.3%)
- 38006: 6 (0.1%)
- 38302: 18 (0.2%)
- 38308: 17 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- 38303: 6 (0.1%)
- 38340: 4 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 93 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,701 (26.1%)
- White: 4,395 (42.4%)
- Asian: 42 (0.4%)
- Hispanic: 241 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 192 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 2,796 (27%)
Gender:
- Female: 5,775 (55.7%)
- Male: 4,513 (43.5%)
- Unknown: 79 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 9,424 (90.9%)
- Not recovered: 245 (2.4%)
- Better: 303 (2.9%)
- Unknown: 230 (2.2%)
- Deaths: 165 (1.6%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 530 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,203 (11.6%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,755 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,511 (14.6%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,495 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,496 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,181 (11.4%)
- 71 – 80 years: 665 (6.4%)
- 80+: 428 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 103 (1%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.