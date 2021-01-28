2 deaths, 32 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department says those patients are:

a 71-year-old woman, who died Jan. 7.

a 79-year-old man, who died Jan. 27.

A total of 165 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department also confirmed another 32 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,367.

Those new patients range in age from 3-months-old to 81-years-old.

There are currently 12 Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,210 (59.9%)

38301: 3,034 (29.2%)

38356: 172 (1.6%)

38391: 93 (0.9%)

38366: 183 (1.7%)

38343: 74 (0.7%)

38313: 219 (2.1%)

38392: 72 (0.7%)

38355: 29 (0.2%)

38362: 135 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.1%)

38302: 18 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38303: 6 (0.1%)

38340: 4 (0.1%)

Unknown: 93 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,701 (26.1%)

White: 4,395 (42.4%)

Asian: 42 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 241 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 192 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 2,796 (27%)

Gender:

Female: 5,775 (55.7%)

Male: 4,513 (43.5%)

Unknown: 79 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 9,424 (90.9%)

Not recovered: 245 (2.4%)

Better: 303 (2.9%)

Unknown: 230 (2.2%)

Deaths: 165 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 530 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,203 (11.6%)

21 – 30 years: 1,755 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,511 (14.6%)

41 – 50 years: 1,495 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,496 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,181 (11.4%)

71 – 80 years: 665 (6.4%)

80+: 428 (4.1%)

Unknown: 103 (1%)

