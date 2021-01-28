Agenda review meeting turns tense following JPD request

JACKSON, Tenn. — Officials in the Hub City discussed topics Thursday during an agenda review meeting as they prepared for next month’s city council meeting.

“Next item is consideration to propose a budget amendment to recognize insurance recovers from damage at City Hall in the line of $14,584.67,” said District 2 Councilman Johnny Dodd.

Committee members discussed repairing a large hole on the third flood of Jackson City Hall from flooding. Next, a request for funding with a lease agreement to replace 31 police cars.

“We have an average of 182,000 miles or more, another 15 cars that’s got 165,000 or more,” said Jackson Police Department Chief Julian Wiser. “In the last six months, we’ve replaced six engines just to keep the cars on the road.”

Things began to get a little intense as Councilman Paul Taylor asked Chief Wiser for adequate documentation to support the funds needed.

“Can you develop a schedule between now and Monday on where you propose those operational savings to come from?” Taylor asked.

“Paul, I mean we came under $700,000 last year and I anticipate we’re going to come under that again this year,” Wiser said.

“We are in need of some new police vehicles, but I think we have to be responsible looking at how you guys are going to attack your budget moving into this next budget season,” Taylor said.

“Well Mr. Taylor, I think I’ve saved that much money in the last five years at the police department, so I’m not sure,” Wiser said. “So if I tell you that we’re going to pull it out of the existing budget, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Chief Wiser agreed to provide the documentation needed by Monday.

He also suggested that Councilman Taylor test drive the police vehicles on the lot to see for himself that the money is needed.