Elderly line up for 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Over a thousand elderly adults returned to the Jackson Fairgrounds Thursday to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

1/3 Members of the fire department on standby for those still in the 15 minute waiting period after receiving their shot.

2/3 Ed and Joy Archer wait in line to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

3/3 Drivers wait along South Royal Street to reach the Jackson Fairgrounds for their second dose of the vaccine.





But health officials say events like this may be a thing of the past.

Three weeks after they got their first dose of the vaccine, Ed and Joy Archer are back again for dose number two.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Julia Ewoldt asked how they felt after the shot.

“Sore, but other than that, fine,” Ed Archer said.

“Great. Couldn’t raise our arms for a day or two, but hey, it’s a small price to pay,” Joy Archer said.

Over 1,500 seniors lined up for the second dose. The health department said everyone would get a shot, and you didn’t need to get there hours early.

“I got in line about the same time. I reached the end of this line last time, and I got home around 1:00,” said Jim Anderson, who received his second dose.

He says he was there from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

But because these events are so big and involve so many people, they’re actually going to change it up a little. Vaccination sites are going to be smaller clinics spread across Jackson.

“With these vaccination sites, it’s not as demanding from a resource side and logistical side as when you do a mass clinic,” said Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department Regional Director Kim Tedford.

If you’re eligible for the vaccine, you can go to Madison County’s website to book an appointment. But pay attention to where you book. It may change.

“As we grow this appointment system and get more vaccine, you’ll see maybe multiple places on one day, rather than just one location for that particular day,” Tedford said.

But these people say they’re okay with the wait, as long as they get the vaccine.

“This has really worked out well. I had a long wait the last time, and hopefully I’ll have a shorter wait this time, but it’s well worth it,” Anderson said.

“It was very well done. We’ve been really proud of the people involved, because it has been so well done,” Joy Archer said.