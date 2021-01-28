Georgia McQueen Laughter, age 93, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville.

Georgia was born May 17, 1927 in Somerville, the daughter of the late James Alexander McQueen, Jr. and Clara Belle Graham McQueen. She was employed at Troxel in Moscow, Tennessee and was a manager for St. Marks Village in Moscow before her retirement. Georgia was of the Baptist faith and loved flowers and cats. She will be remembered for being an accomplished cook who was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.

Ms. Laughter is survived by her daughter, Lorie Cagle of Bartlett, TN; her son, Jimmy Laughter of Branson, MO; her sister, Aleen Dowdy and her husband, Howard of Somerville, TN; three brothers, Wayne McQueen of Moscow, TN, Ralph McQueen and his wife, Sue of Pocahontas, TN and Ricky McQueen and his wife, Audrey of Williston, TN; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Albert Glover and David Laughter; three sisters, Mary Nelle Murrell, Lydia Markle and Rita McQueen; three brothers, James “Jim” McQueen, Franklin McQueen and Donald McQueen; and her granddaughter, Joy Cagle.

Graveside Services for Ms. Laughter will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Williston.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.