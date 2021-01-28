Liquid nitrogen leak at Georgia poultry plant kills 6

GAINESVILLE, Ga, (AP) — A liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant has killed six people, with multiple others taken to the hospital.

A spokesperson for Northeast Georgia Health System said five people died Thursday at the Gainesville plant before they could be taken to the hospital and one person died in the emergency room.

Hall County Fire Department Division Chief Zach Brackett says the leak happened after 10 a.m. at Prime Pak Foods.

He said firefighters arrived to find workers milling around outside, some with injuries.

At least four firefighters were also injured and take to the Gainesville hospital with what Brackett described as respiratory complaints.

