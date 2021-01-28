New space gives small businesses room to work

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — A West Tennessee city is opening a new space for small businesses.

In the heart of downtown McKenzie, a new space has emerged called The RailYard. It’s a brand new co-working space, and one of the first of its kind in the area.

“McKenzie is located in Carroll, Weakley, and Henry counties, and I think whenever we were doing the research for that, the three counties combined, there’s like 800 something people that work from their homes,” said Monica Heath, with the McKenzie Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Those residents now have another option. Heath says there is four private offices, two conference rooms, and other seating options all for members.

“Anybody who works out of their house or a coffee shop, or you’re an entrepreneur starting a business and you just needed a place to start out that’s low cost, this would be a great option,” Heath said.

“We have two businesses that have already booked the offices. One has already signed for six months, and the other has already signed for two months,” Heath said.

There is also a student option for those wanting their own study or work space from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The work space comes equipped with Wi-Fi, a coffee bar, bathrooms and office materials.

“Our kids were graduating and leaving, so we wanted to give them the option to stay here and keep our talent here,” Heath said.

The 100-plus-year-old building maintains its classic style, and Heath says she wants the space to attract all types of people.

“If you wanted to try it month to month and just see how working in a co-working space is, because it is a space where people can come and go and work together,” Heath said.

For the web story: Anyone interested in a membership should call or email Monica Heath with the McKenzie Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Their website is growmckenzie.com and the number is (731) 352-2004 and the email is info@growmckenzie.com.