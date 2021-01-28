Today in History: Space shuttle explosion in 1986, Vietnam War cease-fire in 1973

(AP) — On Jan. 28, 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members, including schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe.

1/2 The Space Shuttle Challenger Memorial is seen after a wreath laying ceremony that was part of NASA's Day of Remembrance, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2012, at Arlington National Cemetery. Photo Courtesy: NASA/Bill Ingalls

2/2 On this day in 1956, Elvis made his first national TV appearance on “Stage Show,” hosted by Jimmy and Tommy Dorsey in New York City. Photo Courtesy: ELVIS PRESLEY Facebook page.



Also on this date:

In 1915, the American merchant vessel SS William P. Frye, en route to England with a cargo of wheat, became the first U.S. ship to be sunk during World War I by a German cruiser, the SS Prinz Eitel Friedrich, even though the United States was not at war.

In 1956, Elvis Presley made his first national TV appearance on “Stage Show,” a CBS program hosted by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey.

In 1973, a cease-fire officially went into effect in the Vietnam War, a day after the signing of the Paris Peace Accords by the United States, North Vietnam and South Vietnam.