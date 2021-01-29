52 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 10,419 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another 52 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
The health department says there are now a total of 10,419 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
Those new cases range in age from 6-years-old to 74-years-old.
There are currently 11 Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,237 (59.8%)
- 38301: 3,053 (29.3%)
- 38356: 174 (1.6%)
- 38391: 94 (0.9%)
- 38366: 184 (1.7%)
- 38343: 74 (0.7%)
- 38313: 219 (2.1%)
- 38392: 72 (0.7%)
- 38355: 30 (0.2%)
- 38362: 135 (1.3%)
- 38006: 6 (0.1%)
- 38302: 18 (0.2%)
- 38308: 18 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- 38303: 6 (0.1%)
- 38340: 4 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 93 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,718 (26.1%)
- White: 4,425 (42.5%)
- Asian: 43 (0.4%)
- Hispanic: 242 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 194 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 2,797 (26.8%)
Gender:
- Female: 5,798 (55.6%)
- Male: 4,540 (43.6%)
- Unknown: 81 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 9,460 (90.8%)
- Not recovered: 250 (2.4%)
- Better: 301 (2.9%)
- Unknown: 243 (2.3%)
- Deaths: 165 (1.6%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 532 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,207 (11.6%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,768 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,519 (14.6%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,501 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,502 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,189 (11.4%)
- 71 – 80 years: 668 (6.4%)
- 80+: 428 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 105 (1%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.