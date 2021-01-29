52 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 10,419 total

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another 52 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

Coronavirus

The health department says there are now a total of 10,419 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

Those new cases range in age from 6-years-old to 74-years-old.

There are currently 11 Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

  • 38305: 6,237 (59.8%)
  • 38301: 3,053 (29.3%)
  • 38356: 174 (1.6%)
  • 38391: 94 (0.9%)
  • 38366: 184 (1.7%)
  • 38343: 74 (0.7%)
  • 38313: 219 (2.1%)
  • 38392: 72 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 30 (0.2%)
  • 38362: 135 (1.3%)
  • 38006: 6 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 18 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 18 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38303: 6 (0.1%)
  • 38340: 4 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 93 (0.9%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 2,718 (26.1%)
  • White: 4,425 (42.5%)
  • Asian: 43 (0.4%)
  • Hispanic: 242 (2.3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 194 (1.9%)
  • Unspecified: 2,797 (26.8%)

Gender:

  • Female: 5,798 (55.6%)
  • Male: 4,540 (43.6%)
  • Unknown: 81 (0.8%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 9,460 (90.8%)
  • Not recovered: 250 (2.4%)
  • Better: 301 (2.9%)
  • Unknown: 243 (2.3%)
  • Deaths: 165 (1.6%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 532 (5.1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 1,207 (11.6%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,768 (17%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,519 (14.6%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,501 (14.4%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,502 (14.4%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 1,189 (11.4%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 668 (6.4%)
  • 80+: 428 (4.1%)
  • Unknown: 105 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts