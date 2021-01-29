52 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 10,419 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another 52 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The health department says there are now a total of 10,419 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

Those new cases range in age from 6-years-old to 74-years-old.

There are currently 11 Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,237 (59.8%)

38301: 3,053 (29.3%)

38356: 174 (1.6%)

38391: 94 (0.9%)

38366: 184 (1.7%)

38343: 74 (0.7%)

38313: 219 (2.1%)

38392: 72 (0.7%)

38355: 30 (0.2%)

38362: 135 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.1%)

38302: 18 (0.2%)

38308: 18 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38303: 6 (0.1%)

38340: 4 (0.1%)

Unknown: 93 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,718 (26.1%)

White: 4,425 (42.5%)

Asian: 43 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 242 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 194 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,797 (26.8%)

Gender:

Female: 5,798 (55.6%)

Male: 4,540 (43.6%)

Unknown: 81 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 9,460 (90.8%)

Not recovered: 250 (2.4%)

Better: 301 (2.9%)

Unknown: 243 (2.3%)

Deaths: 165 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 532 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,207 (11.6%)

21 – 30 years: 1,768 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,519 (14.6%)

41 – 50 years: 1,501 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,502 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,189 (11.4%)

71 – 80 years: 668 (6.4%)

80+: 428 (4.1%)

Unknown: 105 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.