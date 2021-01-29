High school rivals join together to support local family

MILAN, Tenn. — Two local high schools set aside their athletic rivalry Friday evening to support a family in need.

Earlier this week, South Gibson seventh grade student Brett Wyatt was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and has been treated at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Wyatt is the son of South Gibson Girls Basketball Coach Carla Wyatt. In order to raise support during this difficult time, Milan High school took up monetary donations at Friday’s basketball game designated specifically for the Wyatt family.

Milan Principal Greg Scott explained how the night was more than just competition on the court.

“We’re obviously very big rivals in every sport, but we’re 12 miles apart, so tonight we’re taking up donations at the gate and every penny will go to Coach Wyatt and her family,” Scott said.

Between the two schools, donations for the Wyatt family surpassed $1,200.