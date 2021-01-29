JSCC men’s basketball season suspended

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College’s Green Jays men’s basketball season has been suspended due to the number of students available to participate, according to a news release.

The release says the women’s basketball season started on Jan. 27, with a win against the Columbia State Chargers, but the men’s team was absent.

Jackson State athletics notified the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association that the season would be suspended due to pandemic-related reasons, the release says.

“Some student-athletes have opted not to play due to health concerns,” Jackson State athletic director Steve Cornelison said. “While we take every precaution, we also understand the concerns.”

Jackson State requires basketball student-athletes to be tested for coronavirus twice a week, in addition to pre-game screenings, according to the release.

Spectators are currently not allowed at sporting events, but games are being live streamed through the Jackson State women’s basketball Facebook page, the release says.