Madison County officers graduate from CIT class

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Local law enforcement came together Friday to celebrate two big occasions.



Officers from across Madison County celebrated their graduation from the Crisis Intervention Team Training.

The 40 hour training is optional, but it is encouraged to help officers learn how to respond to mental health concerns.

“A Crisis Intervention Trained officer are those that are trained to act with those in a mental health crisis. They are the ones who can go on the scene and take someone who is experiencing the worst day of their life and make it better,” said Leah Gray, a CIT instructor.

Knox Ferguson was a guest speaker and also celebrated his 22nd birthday with the officers.

Knox is autistic and helped the graduates learn how to help others with mental health concerns.