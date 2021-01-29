Tennessee teen charged with killing 2 juveniles, wounding another

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a 16-year-old Tennessee boy has been charged with killing two other juveniles and trying to kill a third.

A statement from Metro Nashville Police says the boy was charged Thursday with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide.

Police say three juveniles were shot on Nov. 24 inside a stolen pickup truck as it traveled East on Interstate 24.

The 12-year-old driver and a 14-year-old passenger were killed. Another 14-year-old passenger was wounded.

Police say the boy charged was also a passenger in the vehicle and the motive for the shooting remains under investigation.