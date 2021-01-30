Chickasaw State Park offers hike with a ranger

HENDERSON, Tenn. —WBBJ-7 got an opportunity to take a hike with a ranger Saturday.

Park ranger Michael Champagne took us on a 1.5 mile hike at Chickasaw State Park in Henderson.

He showed us a Brewer Cabin that is a replica of where people lived in the 1800’s.

He also gave interesting facts on the different parts of nature within the hike with survival tips and poisonous plants to avoid.

Chickasaw State Park requires each of its rangers to host a free guided trail once a month as well as, a bird feeding class.