COVID-19 vaccine appointments now offered for Madison County residents 70 and older

JACKSON, Tenn. –The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Madison County residents ages 70 and older. The health department is also scheduling make-up appointments for individuals included in Phase 1a1, Phase 1a2, and Phase 1b.

Madison County residents in these phases can schedule an appointment to receive their vaccine online at their website at www.madisoncountytn.gov. Those who do not have access to internet can call the COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment Line at (888)-796-8894.

Any residents that have questions about their appointments or trouble scheduling one, are asked to please call the appointment line.

These appointments will be issued in 30 minute increments. Residents with appointments can show up at the designated location to receive their vaccine at any point during their allotted time.

Residents are being asked to bring a valid ID with proof of age and Madison County residency. Individuals included in Phase 1a1, Phase 1a2, and Phase 1b must present credentials to receive their vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccines are not currently available to the general public. The health department will notify the public when more vaccines are received and they are able to move to the next phase of distribution.

For more information call the Jackson-Madison County Public Information Line at (731)-240-1771.

Find more information about Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan by visiting their website.

Or for more information about COVID-19 from the Tennessee Department of Health visit their website.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also has updated information and guidance available online at their website.