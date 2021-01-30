Pets of the Week: Jimmy and Timmy

This week’s Pets of the Week are Jimmy and Timmy, brought to you by Saving the Animals Together.

1/3

2/3

3/3





Jimmy and Timmy enjoy playing tug-of-war with their rope toys, running around and chewing on chew toys!

They are about 10-weeks-old, are learning to use their puppy pads and sleeping in their kennel.

They love to sit with people and enjoy belly rubs and snuggles.

They get along with other dogs but have not met any cats.

Jimmy and Timmy do not have to be adopted together and can go foster to adopt locally while they finish up their vetting.

For adoption information on these adorable little guys please call STAT at (731) 313-7828.

Visit our Facebook page, or check out our website savingtheanimalstogether.org to fill out an application!