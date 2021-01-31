GOP lawmakers urge Biden to meet with them on virus relief

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of Senate Republicans has called on President Joe Biden to meet them at the negotiating table as the newly elected president signals he could move to pass a new $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package with all Democratic votes.

Ten Senate Republicans wrote Biden in a letter released Sunday that their less costly counter-proposal will include $160 billion for vaccines, testing, treatment and personal protective equipment and will call for more targeted relief than Biden’s plan to issue $1,400 stimulus checks for most Americans.

The call on Biden to give bipartisanship negotiations more time comes as he has shown signs of impatience amid calls from the more liberal wing of his party to pass his $1.9 trillion legislation with only Democratic support.