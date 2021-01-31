Madison County residents react to mask mandate extension

JACKSON Tenn- Local officials are extending the mask mandate for Madison County.

The mandate was set to expire on January 31st.

According to a press release by the Jackson-Madison County Health Department, the mandate will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on February 1.

It states that all residents and employees of any business must wear a mask in public places, with the exception of children under 2 years old and people who are dining at a restaurant.

Union University student Riley Barr stopped to talk with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News to share her thoughts on the mask mandate extension.

“I think that it’s a good safety precaution just so no one can get sick or be in harm’s way because I know I don’t want to get sick,” said Barr.

WBBJ spoke to other residents who chose not to be on camera, and they also believe it is a good idea to extend the mask mandate to help others stay safe and continue social distancing.

The mandate will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on February 27, unless modified or withdrawn by health officials prior to that time.

The mandate was signed by local health officials, Madison County mayor Jimmy Harris and Jackson mayor Scott Conger.