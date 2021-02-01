5 Things You (Probably) Didn’t Know: Scotts Hill

SCOTTS HILL, Tenn. — West Tennessee is home to many unique towns, and one which sits in both Henderson and Decatur County has its own amazing story.

Here is 5 Things You (Probably) Didn’t Know about Scotts Hill.

Flying Unique Colors

Residents of Scotts Hill have a flag to call their own.

Scotts Hill City Flag was adopted June 5 of 1995. It was hand made by Joyce Baldwin, a Scotts Hill native.

Historic School

According to information provided by City Planner David Austin, the Doe Creek School, built in 1870, brought the community together.

Austin says after the building fell apart, many came together for renovations, with residents even creating a Facebook page for the landmark.

Recognizing Talent

Austin says the city is working with the Tennessee Tourism and Chamber of Commerce to place some of the town’s famous folk on the Tennessee Music Pathways.

Austin says some of those who call Scotts Hill home include:

Whitney Duncan, who once recorded a Christmas single with Kenny Rodgers, competed in “Survivor: South Pacific” and “The Amazing Race.”

Curtis McPeake, a five-string banjo player, who played with Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs and Bill Monroe.

As well as the Gilbert family, who are associated with the New York Philharmonic and did background for Al Green, Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley and more.

Long-gone College

Scotts Hill once hosted its own college, according to Austin.

Built in 1895, it operated until 1909. Austin says the building was damaged by a tornado in 1917 and is no longer standing.

Named after Scott

The town became “Scotts Hill” after a salesman lost $20 during a trip through the town, according to the city’s website.

The city’s website says Micajah Scott, who owned a store on top of the hill, returned it to him the next time he came through, thus leading the town to be named Scotts Hill.