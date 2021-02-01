Dyersburg police investigating Jan. 27 shootings
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police are investigating a shooting on Jan. 27.
Police say an officer heard multiple shots fired before the shooting was reported on Price Street.
Police say two people were inside a vehicle, which was hit by gunfire around 1:30 p.m.
Police say another vehicle was damaged in the shooting.
No injuries were reported.
According to a news release, the shootings are believed to be connected to other recent shootings in Dyersburg.