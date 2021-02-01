Health department scheduling Phase 1B vaccine appointments

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is now scheduling appointments for Madison County residents in Phase 1b to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department says these individuals are people who work in Madison County at a public or private kindergarten through 12th grade public or private school, preschool employees, and other first responders who do not have significant direct public contact. These individuals include administrative staff, dispatchers, communications staff and others.

If you live in Madison County, but work in another county in these roles, you do not qualify, according to a news release.

If you are in Phase 1b, you can schedule an appointment to receive your COVID-19 vaccine by clicking here, or by calling the COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment line at 1-888-796-8894.

If you have trouble scheduling an appointment, you can also call the appointment line.

Appointments are being scheduled in 30 minute increments. You are asked to bring valid identification and proof of Madison County employment.

COVID-19 vaccines are currently not available to the general public.

For more information, call the Jackson-Madison County Public Information line at (731) 240-1771.