Madison peaking to enter the month of February

JACKSON, Tenn. — Similar to where they were a year ago, the Madison boys basketball team has proven to be one of the top threats in West Tennessee. The Mustangs currently sit at the top of Class A as the state’s number one ranked team.

An aggressive defensive presence along with multiple offensive weapons has led the Mustangs to a 16-2 overall record with a perfect 6-0 run through district play so far.

At the beginning of the season, there were some concerns whether or not this year’s Madison group could maintain such a high level of success from last year. However according to head coach Adam Simpson, learning from those older players last season only helped drive this year’s team towards winning.

“These guys had to compete against those guys every day in practice last year,” said Simpson. “The intensity level we brought every day to practice, even though some of these guys weren’t seeing as much game time, they were experiencing intense situations. They were experiencing game like situations every day in practice, and they got better through that.”

The Mustangs will look to keep their unbeaten district win streak going this week, when they travel to Peabody and Middleton this Tuesday and Friday.