Olivia Dian Talkington, age 77, resident of Collierville, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday morning, January 31, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Dian was born January 8, 1944 in Mathiston, Mississippi, the daughter of the late J.D. McMinn and Mavis Reed. She received her education at Treadwell High School in Memphis and was employed as a typesetter for Blue Cross Blue Shield until her retirement. Dian was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville and a member of the Memphis Tour Riders Motorcycle Club.

Mrs. Talkington is survived by her husband of 23 years, Paul Talkington, of Collierville, TN; her daughter, Lynn Meer (Kurt) of Collierville, TN; two bonus children, her daughter, Christie Talkington Wilmoth (Tyler) of Memphis, TN and her son, Kyle Talkington of Mason Hall, TN; and two granddaughters, Nina Meer and Annae Meer both of Collierville, TN.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Talkington will be held at 12 P.M. Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland, with Bro. Mike Holloway officiating. Interment will be in the Memphis Memorial Gardens in Memphis, Tennessee. A visitation for Mrs. Talkington will be from 11 A.M. until 12 noon Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Gideons International, P.O. Box 212, Somerville, TN 38068.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.