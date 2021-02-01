RECALL: Belkin’s Special Edition Portable Wireless Charger

A portable phone charger is being recalled due to a manufacturing defect, which can cause the power supply to overheat and create a shock and burn hazard.

Belkin’s Special Edition Portable Wireless Charger and Stand was sold online at the Belkin and Apple websites, and in Apple stores nationally.

If you have one of these chargers, stop using it immediately.

Belkin can be reached at 800-223-5546 or online at www.Belkin.com and click on Support at the top of the page for more information or https://www.belkin.com/ WIZ003ProductRecall.