RECALL: CB2 dresser set

A dresser set is being recalled for a tip-over hazard.

The Junction tall chests and low dressers can tip over if they are not anchored to a wall.

There have been 10 reports of tip overs, with five of those involving the tall chests and five low dressers. No injuries have been reported.

If you have one of these chests or dressers, contact CB2 for a refund at 800-451-8217 from 8 a.m. To 7 p.m. Central Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central Saturday and Sunday; or online at www.cb2.com and click on “recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.