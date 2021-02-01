RECALL: Janod Confetti Trumpet

A children’s toy is being recalled due to a choking hazard.

Juratoy is recalling the Janod Confetti Trumpet — which was a part of a music set — due to small pieces inside the trumpet being able to dislodge, creating a choking hazard for small children.

The sets were sold at toy stores across the country, and online through Amazon and Maisonette.com.

If you have one of these sets, throw the trumpet away and contact Juratoy for a refund.

Juratoys can be reached at 855-665-9287, customercare@juratoysus.com or online at www.Janod.US and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.