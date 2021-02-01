RECALL: John Deere Frontier Rotary Tillers

John Deere is recalling their Frontier Rotary Tillers due to an injury hazard.

Some of the drive lines were put together without safety signs that detail the hazards of the machines.

If you have one of these rotary tillers, contact your local John Deere retailer for a free inspection and repair.

You can also contact the Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 or online at www.deere.com and select Product Recall Information on the drop-down menu under Services & Support for more information.

