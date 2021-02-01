RECALL: Sea to Summit camping pot

Campers, check your cooking equipment for this recall.

1/3

2/3

3/3





Sea to Summit is recalling their camping pot due to a burn and scald risk.

The nylon hatch that holds the handle can disengage, causing the latch to detach and lead to burn or scald injuries.

If you have one of these, contact Sea to Summit to receive a repair kit toll-free at 888-201-4977 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at productsafety@seatosummit.com or online at seatosummit.com and click on “product safety” at the bottom of the page for more information.