2 deaths, 17 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department says those patients are:

a 63-year-old woman, who died Dec. 30.

a 62-year-old woman, who died Feb. 3.

A total of 167 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department also confirmed another 17 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,567.

Those new patients range in age from 12-years-old to 73-years-old.

There are currently eight Madison County residents hospitalized, with one patient on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,325 (59.8%)

38301: 3,103 (29.3%)

38356: 176 (1.6%)

38391: 95 (0.9%)

38366: 187 (1.7%)

38343: 74 (0.7%)

38313: 220 (2.1%)

38392: 73 (0.7%)

38355: 30 (0.2%)

38362: 136 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.1%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38303: 6 (0.1%)

38340: 4 (0.1%)

Unknown: 93 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,753 (26.1%)

White: 4,508 (42.7%)

Asian: 44 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 248 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 195 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 2,819 (26.7%)

Gender:

Female: 5,887 (55.7%)

Male: 4,602 (43.6%)

Unknown: 78 (0.7%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 9,694 (91.7%)

Not recovered: 200 (1.9%)

Better: 294 (2.8%)

Unknown: 212 (2%)

Deaths: 167 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 544 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,230 (11.6%)

21 – 30 years: 1,796 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,538 (14.5%)

41 – 50 years: 1,521 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,520 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,210 (11.5%)

71 – 80 years: 678 (6.4%)

80+: 429 (4.1%)

Unknown: 101 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.