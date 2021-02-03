City of Jackson to take Kids Mardi Gras parade online

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is taking a poplar Mardi Gras celebration online.

The city announced on Wednesday that the Kids’ Mardi Gras Parade will be held over Facebook.

The virtual celebration will be on Feb. 13, according to the Jackson Downtown Development Corporation.

The parade will still feature musical guests, a shoebox parade with mini-floats created by residents. Floats must be submitted to jddc@jacksontn.gov by Feb. 10.

The city adds that Mardi Gras gift bags will be available for pickup at theLOCAL, beginning Saturday at 10 a.m.

