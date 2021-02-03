Family, friends hold socially distant send-off for man embarking on mission trip overseas

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local graduate prepares for a big life transition.

Jeremiah Davis is a graduate of Madison Academic in Jackson.

Wednesday, his family and friends gave him a socially-distant send-off as he embarks on a mission trip to Zambia.

Davis says he knows God has him in a wonderful and unique place and cannot wait to see how the Lord will use him.

Davis also says he will keep in touch with his family and wants to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.

He leaves for the mission trip this Friday.