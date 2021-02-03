Jackson Christian’s Sims signs with Arkansas Monticello

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Christian’s Charles Sims signed his national letter Wednesday afternoon to join the football program at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

This past season, Sims started every contest for the Eagles on the offensive line, helping pave the way for an offense that averaged 360 yards per game. As a senior leader on the roster and an All-Region selection, Sims played a key part in Jackson Christian’s run to the Division II-A state quarterfinals, finishing the year with an 8-4 record.