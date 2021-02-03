Milan sends Easley and Smith to the next level

MILAN, Tenn. — Milan High School produced two college football signings Wednesday afternoon.

After putting together a run to the Class 3A state title game this past fall, Gy’Derius Easley and DJ Smith began their journey towards the college level. Easley signed with Bethel University, while smith will be suiting up next year for Hutchison Community College.

In their first and only season at Milan, Easley and smith contributed in big ways on both sides of the ball. Easley rushed for over 1,200 yards with 13 touchdowns at the running back position, and Smith recorded 33 tackles and 2 interceptions in the Bulldog secondary.