2 killed, 1 injured in Gibson Co. crash

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed two people died in a crash Wednesday morning in Gibson County.

According to a crash report, 62-year-old Clay Mayfield, of Dyer, and 76-year-old Janice Sharp, of Dyer, were killed in the crash.

The report says Mayfield was driving south on Dyer Highway around 11 a.m. Wednesday, and Sharp was driving north.

The report says the vehicles hit head-on.

A passenger in Sharp’s vehicle was injured in the crash.