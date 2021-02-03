West Carroll’s Mounts and Barrow to join Bethel football program

ATWOOD, Tenn. — Bethel University secured two more recruits from West Tennessee, as West Carroll’s Jesse Mounts and Jack Barrow will be joining the Wildcats in McKenzie next fall.

Both Mounts and Barrow were All-Region selections for the past two seasons, along with All-State honors for 2020.

Mounts made his living for the War Eagles on the offensive line, and was named the 2020 Region 7A Offensive Lineman of the Year. Barrow was a three year starter at tight end and linebacker for West Carroll, recording 8 career touchdown receptions and 211 tackles.