West Tennessee Healthcare discusses decrease in COVID hospitalizations

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Dec. 29, Jackson-Madison County General Hospital had 155 patients with COVID-19. It was the high mark of the entire pandemic.

A little over a month later, it’s a much different — and more encouraging — story.

“This morning we had 68 COVID-positive patients, and that’s for all of our hospitals. We actually have less than 50 COVID-positive patients at Jackson-Madison County General this morning,” Amy Garner, chief compliance and communications officer for West Tennessee Healthcare, said.

The represents an almost 70 percent decrease in hospitalized patients for Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. That’s an even higher mark than the statewide numbers, which were closer to a 55 percent drop from their peak in January.

“We were able to close a couple of our units that were dedicated to just COVID patients because that volume has gone down,” Garner said.

And it’s not just total numbers. The severe cases are down as well.

“We got up to a point where we were seeing upwards of 60 plus patients on ventilators on a regular basis, and to be down in the 30s again is great news,” Garner said.

The drop in cases also brings good news to the hospital workforce, which now has more employees out of quarantine and available to work.

“We have only about nine employees at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital that are quarantined, and that number is significantly lower than what we were seeing at the peak after Thanksgiving,” Garner said.

Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said Tuesday that there is typically a lag in reporting deaths. Garner agrees, but notes that deaths are still on a positive trend in the county.

“With that lower number of hospitalizations, we are also seeing a lower number of deaths, and that’s a good thing,” Garner said.

And as for why all this is happening? Garner says she thinks it’s a combination of masks and vaccines making an impact.

“Our staff is cautiously optimistic. Once again, our respiratory staff are breathing a sigh of relief,” she said.