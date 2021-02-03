West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation receives $30,000 grant for housing

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation has announced they received a $30,000 grant for emergency housing needs.

The grant, from Amerigroup Tennessee, will go toward housing needs for adults and families who are homeless due to mental illness, substance misuse, or physical disabilities, according to a news release.

The grant will provide services in the Foundation’s 20 county area, and adults and families will be referred by a case worker through Pathways Behavioral Health Services or Tennessee Homeless Solutions, according to the release.

Once assessed and approved, funds can go toward hotel vouchers for 30 days, first month’s rent and utilities, food boxes, bus passes and more, the release says.

For more information, call (731) 984-2140 or email Rebecca Creasy at Rebecca.Creasy@wth.org.