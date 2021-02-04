3 additional deaths, 20 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed three more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department says those patients are:
- a 43-year-old woman, who died Feb. 1.
- an 80-year-old man, who died Feb. 1.
- an 84-year-old woman, who died Dec. 18.
A total of 170 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department also confirmed another 20 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,587.
Those new patients range in age from 3-years-old to 68-years-old.
There are currently eight Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,333 (59.8%)
- 38301: 3,112 (29.4%)
- 38356: 177 (1.6%)
- 38391: 96 (0.9%)
- 38366: 187 (1.7%)
- 38343: 74 (0.7%)
- 38313: 221 (2.1%)
- 38392: 73 (0.7%)
- 38355: 30 (0.2%)
- 38362: 136 (1.3%)
- 38006: 6 (0.1%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 17 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- 38303: 6 (0.1%)
- 38340: 4 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 93 (0.8%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,761 (26.1%)
- White: 4,522 (42.7%)
- Asian: 44 (0.4%)
- Hispanic: 248 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 195 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 2,817 (26.6%)
Gender:
- Female: 5,899 (55.7%)
- Male: 4,609 (43.5%)
- Unknown: 79 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 9,752 (92.1%)
- Not recovered: 195 (1.8%)
- Better: 263 (2.8%)
- Unknown: 207 (2%)
- Deaths: 170 (1.6%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 546 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,234 (11.7%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,799 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,541 (14.6%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,523 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,523 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,214 (11.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 678 (6.4%)
- 80+: 428 (4%)
- Unknown: 101 (0.9%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.