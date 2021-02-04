Actor Hal Holbrook’s legacy lives on in Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Hal Holbrook — star of Mark Twain Tonight! — died in late January, but he leaves a lasting impact on Huntingdon and all of West Tennessee.

“Probably to a greater degree than anyone anticipated,” said Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley.

Mayor Dale Kelley says it started back in 1999, with an attempt to revitalize downtown by building a performing arts center and theater with Holbrook and his wife, McLemorsville native Dixie Carter.

“I have to tell you, they didn’t really want to,” Kelley said. “I just convinced them it was the right thing to do.”

And it’s grown from there, hosting hundreds of performances and bringing people from all over.

“People call it the Little Ryman,” said Frank Dodd, technical director for The Dixie.

As he worked production for Holbrook’s shows, Dodd became close with both him and Carter.

“My kids got to go with me on the last one in California,” Dodd said. “For a kid, one in elementary school, and the other in seventh or eighth grade, for somebody to take their attention, like Mr. Hal did with my children, it was insane.”

And even though Hal Holbrook and Dixie Carter have passed on, their legacy will forever be intertwined with the history and hearts of Huntingdon.

“They have really put the Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center, Home of the Halbrook Theatre, on the map, and entertainers from all over know where the Dixie is,” Kelley said.

“For the Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center, Home of the Hal Holbrook Theatre, to be right here, you can’t ask for anything better,” Dodd said.

The Dixie has three upcoming performances. One is already sold out.