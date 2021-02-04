Investigation on Waste Management, Baseball Club contracts released

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller’s office released the results of their investigation into the City of Jackson’s interactions with the Jackson Baseball Club and Waste Management contract.

According to a news release, the investigation began at the request of the current city administration after they alleged “questionable transactions” under the former administration.

The investigation focused on transactions with the Jackson Generals and found numerous issues with the Waste Management contract, according to the release.

The release shows that investigators determined the city council approved a change to the Jackson Baseball Club’s lease in June 2011, which had the city reimbursing the Jackson Generals about $500,000 annually for stadium services expenses. The release says the former mayor did not present the letter for review and approval.

The release says the city council also approved budget payments and other payments to the Jackson Baseball Club, and some of those payments were misclassified to accounts other than the Jackson Ballpark. Council members told investigators that they were unaware of the “true financial picture,” the report says.

The release says the city recorder also approved questionable payments for goods and services through trade of at least $526,642.59, meaning that the club received two payments: one from the trade deal and when the club received reimbursement from the city.

The report shows that the city’s contract with Waste Management also showed concerns after its approval in August 2016.

The release says Waste Management was obligated to provide services for residential, commercial, and industrial locations in Jackson, including bulky waste removal. However, the City of Jackson’s Health and Sanitation department provided bulky waste pickup for about 82 percent of residential units, according to the release.

This cost the city about $5.2 million between August 2016 and October 2019, and was not a part of the contract with Waste Management.

The release says the findings were presented to a Madison County grand jury on Monday, and no further action was taken.

To read the full report, click here.