Jackson State names vice president of student services

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College has announced a new vice president of student services.

Dr. Kyle Barron was previously the assistant vice president of student services at Volunteer State Community College, according to a news release.

Barron is a first-generation college student and a graduate of community college, which he says gives him the perspective on what community college students need, the release says.

“Retention of students, in many different areas, will be a big focus for me,” Barron said. “That can come in the area of career. It helps when students know about job possibilities and how they can get there. I want to look at tailoring events to better engage students, so they stay with college and walk across that stage someday to get their diploma.”

Barron’s first day is March 1.